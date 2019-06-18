Earlier this year British Forces Gibraltar’s Community Support Team (CST) were contacted by Alabaré’s Homes for Veterans, a charity that provides supported accommodation to British Armed Forces veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The charity was looking for communities to take part in the ‘Flags of Thanks’ project that to be held this month as part of the national Armed Forces’ Day celebrations.

Headed by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Stace (The Great British Sewing Bee’s Sewing Soldier) the charity wanted the UK and Gibraltar to get involved in creating customised flags to reflect their gratitude for our Armed Forces.

The flags could be sewn or quilted, and anyone could take part and share or learn new skills.

Once the flags were completed they would be sent to the UK to displayed during the Armed Forces celebration week before being made into sleeping bags or quilts for the residents of Alabare’s Homes for Veterans.

Wanting to support this project and give it 100%, the Community Support Team set about planning events with the backing of the military community and the Art and Craft Club in Casemates Square.

“The Gibraltar community once again demonstrated its generosity in supporting worthy causes,” said a statement from the MoD.

“Once organised and advertised, Gibraltar took this project to its heart creating over 40 flags made with love and devotion.”

“Each flag carried its own extraordinary message about the flag and the person who made it, enabling Gibraltar to send its own message from the community,” the statement added.

The flags have now been sent to the UK to join all of the other flags in preparation for the forthcoming Armed Forces’ Day activities.

