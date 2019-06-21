Europa Pool opens for public use

The facilities known locally as ‘Nuffield Pool’ will be opening to the public as from today as part of a decision by the Gibraltar Government to reassign the use of the area back to the community.

This was revealed yesterday by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said the area of the Nuffield Pool had been “directly allocated by the previous administration for use” as a mini hotel but would now be returned “for public use after a decision made by his government after visiting the site”.

The swimming pool, once the domain of the Ministry of Defence, has now been refurbished with repairs to the pool having now been completed and the surrounding area refurbished for use as a bathing facility.

A new promenade is planned on the western end of the site linking the area of Camp Bay to Little Bay, with additional space and greenery added to the area.

Inside the actual swimming facilities, the bathing area has new concrete tables and parasols installed for use along with refurbished changing room areas.

On the western end of the facilities two new beach volleyball courts were also present providing the sport with a new venue from which to develop.

The beach volleyball courts, although visible from the bathing area, are separated by a perimeter fence in order to ensure that the facilities are not misused.

The facilities themselves, although requiring some tweaking, were ready for use for the Island Games with temporary seating with a capacity of 500 spectators already installed.

Although the seating itself was only temporary the beach volleyball facilities would remain in place in the future providing not just for beach volleyball but also for beach football if required.

The Europa Pool, as it will now be called, will open its doors as from 10am to 8pm every day during the summer.

An admission fee of £1 for adults and 0.50p for children will be charged for use with additional fees for rental packages of chairs, tables and parasols.

Additionally the area will see a dog park installed within the vicinity of the pool and beach volleyball area although this will not be completed until after the Island Games due to concerns over the use of the area during the games.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

