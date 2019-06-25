ESG Supports Climate Change March

The ESG will be supporting the Climate Change March taking place today leaving from Casemates at 5.30pm.

The group is calling upon the community to turn out and support “this important event.”

The ESG and other NGOs will also be handing in a House Petition to three MPs representing the political parties in Parliament. This will take place outside Parliament building during the march.

“It is hoped that given the Climate Emergency Pledge announced by Government that this petition can be presented with full house support before the end of the present session in Parliament,” said a statement from the group.

The Petition being handed in specifically calls for:-

– An Action Plan to follow the Climate Emergency Pledge

– For a totally independent and funded climate body, with technical and dedicated personnel, to progress an agreed climate change agenda, legally binding, to operate within a strict timeframe, and supported at cross party level.”

