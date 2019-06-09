Eagles win Club Challenge IV finals

Gibraltarian hockey side Eagles returned to European hockey with some success securing promotion from Challenge IV division.

Eagles were the first out of the two Gibraltarian hockey clubs today playing in Eurohockey Club Challenge crossover finals. Playing in the Challenge IV in Malta Eagles faced Hungarian side Epitok.

This was to prove a tougher challenge than their previous three matches, all of which they had won convincingly.

Eagles had to be wary of Epitok’s attacks with the first quarter staying at 0-0.

The oranges were able to break the deadlock in the last play of the second half. After a number of consecutive penalty corners Eagles forced a penalty on the last whistle. Converting with ease Eagles went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

This allowed them to set their pace and use the open space for their bursts forward.

With Epitok looking for the equalizer Eagles capitalized in the third quarter producing the 2-0.

The Hungarians were having to spread themselves thinly and paid the price in the fourth quarter as Eagles went forward in another surge to score the third.

Minutes later adding a fourth to their tally. The 4-0 win giving them

Promotion from the Club Challenge IV division. Eagles scored 23 goals in total during their four matches.

