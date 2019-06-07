Eagles put six past Norwegian Champions

Eagles made it two out of two and are in with a chance to the promotion crossover in the Eurohockey Club Challenge IV being played in Malta.

Eagles played Norwegian champions Kringsja earlier today with a convincing victory. This their second in two days after yesterday’s 8-0 win. Kringsja had themselves won 9-1.

A scoreless first quarter had Eagles put pressure upfront on the Norwegians. They were however unable to break through for a clear chance at goal.

The second quarter started well for Eagles who weaved a path to goal in their first play to goal. Eagles opening the score.

Eagles were unable to capitalize from two penalty corners immediately after.

There were not to make the same mistake on the third attempt securing their second goal.

The Norwegians saw few if any opportunities in the first half to mount an offensive. Eagles dictating the pace up front.

Eagles went into the break leading 2-0.

Kringsja slightly more offensive pulled one back in the third quarter via a penalty corner. Eagles didn’t take long to respond going up on the attack immediately to make it 3-1.

Well spread across the field Eagles kept on playing to their strengths. Controlling the pace and using their fast paced attacking line to good effect. Kringsja forced to maintain its defensive lines as they risked being opened up at the back even though they needed to find goals.

Eagles entered the fourth quarter with their two goal advantage.

Settling back and playing with confident composure Eagles held Kringsja back. Two penalty corners for the Norwegians dealt well and leading to an Eagles break.

Eagles using this to push their lines up once more. This leading to the 4-1.

Eagles has the match more than secure by this stage but made few changes in their style of play. Still trying for their fifth as they broke forward. Eventually making 5-1. Minutes later against a Kringsja that had their heads down Eagles struck their sixth.

The score leaves them top of their pool with one match to play still.

