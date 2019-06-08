Eagles secure top of the Pool B table

Taking an early 3-0 lead against SEINÄJOKI in the first quarter of their final pool match in the Eurohockey Men Club Challenge IV Eagle HC did not have to do much more than maintain their focus to secure a place in the finals.

The second quarter saw no further goals scored. However, with fourteen goals already to their name there was little chance Eagles would hold back from scoring again. A goal in the third and fourth quarter securing a 5-0 victory.

Eagles have now scored nineteen goals in three matches and look set to play in the final crossovers.

