Eagles return to Eurohockey with emphatic win against Finnish side

An emphatic victory marked Eagles return to European hockey. A 9-0 win against Finnish side Kilparri sets them up well for a challenge for the top places in their division. Eagles are playing in the Eurohockey Club Challenge IV men in Malta.

Eagles set the tone early with three early goals. The security of this early lead allowed them to pace their game and sit back at times. Using their fast paced forwards Eagles caused problems to Kilparri’s defence on the breaks. The second quarter saw them use their quick break style to good effect as they went into halftime with a 5-0 lead.

Two more in the third quarter had them with a 7-0 lead before the final quarter. The pink kitted Kilparri had few opportunities to score risking leaving space for Eagles to pounce forward. Eight young Eagles make their European debut in this tournament hosted in Malta. Some getting their first taster against Kilparri.

An eight goal in the final quarter sealed the score as a Eagles walked away from the sand based pitch with all the points.

