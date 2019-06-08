Double promotion hopes for Gibraltar hockey

Gibraltar hockey received a welcome boost this weekend with two of its teams qualifying for the promotion crossover finals in their respective Eurohockey Club Challenge competitions.

Although having faced defeat in yesterday’s match Grammarians this Saturday produced a convincing display which brought about a 5-0 victory which secured them second place in their Challenge II pool group. Scoring in all four quarters of the match Grammarians will tomorrow play Portuguese side Lousada whom they have previously met in the same competition.

Grammarians last encounter against the Portuguese side in an official Eurohockey Challenge II encounter saw the Portuguese side come away 5-1 winner in the 2015, where the Portuguese were hosting.

A win for Grammarians will provide them with promotion.

Also playing this Sunday will be Eagles who will play against Hungarian side EPITOK. Nineteen goals in three matches and three wins have already boosted Eagle’s morale in their return to European hockey entering the match as one of the favorites after their performances, similarly to Grammarians, a win will secure promotions from the Challenge IV category.

Eagles, coincidentally have five players within the top ten goal scorers in the competition taking place in Malta.



Izibet EuroHockey Club Challenge IV 2019 Men

Kordin, Malta. EAGLES v EPITOK

EuroHockey Club Challenge II 2019 Men

Prague, Czech Republic – LOUSADA v GRAMMARIANS

