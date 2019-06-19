David Essex and 70s glam rockers Slade booked for Gibraltar Calling

More names have been announced for the classic stage at this year’s Gibraltar Calling Music Festival being held at Europa Point over the weekend of September 7 and 8, 2019.

David Essex, Slade, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel and Nazareth are confirmed as booked for the two-day event.

David Essex, a singer-songwriter and actor, has attained 19 Top 40 singles in the UK, including two number ones, and 16 Top 40 albums.

Internationally, David Essex had the most success with his single “Rock On”.

He has also had an extensive career as an actor.

Slade rose to prominence during the glam rock era in the early 1970s, achieving 17 consecutive top 20 hits and six number ones on the UK Singles Chart.

The British Hit Singles & Albums names them the most successful British group of the 1970s based on sales of singles.

They were the first act to have three singles enter the charts at number one.

As of 2006, total UK sales stand at 6,520,171, and their best-selling single, “Merry Xmas Everybody”, has sold in excess of one million copies.

According to the 1999 BBC documentary It’s Slade, the band have sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel are an English glam rock band from the early 1970s.

Their music covers a range of styles from pop to progressive rock.

Over the years they have had five albums in the UK Albums Chart and 12 singles in the UK Singles Chart, the biggest of which was “Come Up And See Me Sometime”.

Nazareth are a Scottish hard rock band formed in 1968 that had several hits in the United Kingdom, as well as in several other European countries in the early 1970s, and established an international audience with their 1975 album “Hair of the Dog”, which featured their hits “Hair of the Dog” and a cover of the ballad “Love Hurts”.

The band continues to record and tour internationally and is looking forward to its debut performance at Gibraltar Calling 2019.

