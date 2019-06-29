Danza Academy perform at Palacio de Congresos

Danza Academy recently performed at the Palacio de Congresos in La Línea de la Concepción.

The event organised by Gymnasio Forma La Linea saw Danza Academy give six dance performances.

Danza presented technical works created for the Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association [GIDA] to represent Gibraltar at the International Dance Federation World Dance Championships 2019.

Performances were as follows: Anna Hernandez -‘I ran’ (6th Youth Dance Show Category at The I.D.F. Worlds), Gianella Ochello – ‘The Phantom’ (3rd Dance Show Category at the IDF Worlds), Anna and Gianella -‘Sound of Silence’ (2nd Dance Show Junior Duet IDF Worlds), Nicola Dewar – ‘The Ocean’ (3rd Adult Female Fantasy Solo IDF Worlds), Nicola Dewar and Kayleigh Halmshaw – ‘Died in your arms tonight’ (2nd Adult Dance Show Duet Section IDF Worlds), Sebastian Diaz -‘Lost Boys’(6th Fantasy Youth Solo Section IDF Worlds).

Advertisement

“I am extremely pleased with the work of all our students who impressed and delighted La Linea‘s audience,” said Danza Director Anne Marie Gomez.

“I felt extremely proud to be congratulated by strangers. I felt particularly proud of Nicola Dewar who has been teaching in La Linea’s Gymnasio Forma for the past two years. Her Spanish students think extremely highly of her and are now beginning to blossom as dancers. It was a special cultural evening where once again dance transcended all political barriers. In turn we were treated to excellent Spanish dancing.”

Advertisement