Commonwealth sculpture ‘leaves no stone unturned’

A sculpture featuring hundreds of painted stones at Commonwealth Park by local artist Hanna Dahan was recently unveiled.

The sculpture called ‘leave no stone unturned’ was supported by EMID Gibraltar and launched by the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes.

EMID trustee Yan Delgado attended the event on behalf of the organisation called Euro-Mediterranean Institute for Inter-Civilisation Dialogue that aims to “promote and celebrate essential values of Convivencia in Gibraltar and beyond”.

EMID Gibraltar has participated in the repair of this piece of art formed by 1207 stones and pebbles from the shores of Gibraltar and nearby coasts of the Mediterranean Sea in order to keep it for future generations.

EMID’s staff has assisted the Israeli artist Hannah Dahan visiting the different providers.

EMID will participate in promoting that the sculpture with the aim of spreading a message of peace and “interculturality”.

