Cadets receive vocational qualifications

The Gibraltar Cadets were recently presented BTEC certificates during a ceremony at Grand Battery House.

Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis presented the Cadets with certificates for completing the BTEC level one and two training.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Gibraltar Cadet Force and over the years one of its main aims has been to provide National Vocational Qualifications (NVQs).

Major Dominic Collado welcomed Guy Horridge and Martin Passmore from CVQO an education charity based in the UK.

Maj Collado also thanked the Gibraltar Government for funding the qualifications and CVQO for their guidance, time and patience.

“It has been a very steep learning curve, not only for the cadets but for us,” Maj Collado said.

“When we first started to do the training we made it very clear we wanted to achieve this in a record time as it would form part of our 10 year anniversary activities.”

Maj Collado commended the Cadets for “rising to the challenge” and putting in the hard work.

“When you first started your Cadets you thought of this as a dream that would happen, and today that dream is here,” Mr Horridge said.

He added that the Cadets now had one of the best employability qualifications on their CV.

“This qualification shows you are exactly what an employer wants,” Mr Horridge said.

“You are good at team working, you understand about leadership, and putting up an effort.”

