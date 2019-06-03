British schools to be opened in Morocco under new agreement

British private and international schools will be able to open branch campuses in Morocco under a new agreement signed by the International Trade Secretary.

Liam Fox, who has been on a week-long trip to north Africa, said the deal would give Moroccans a greater choice of schools and increased access to the UK’s “world-class” education.

British schools will provide a number of scholarships for children from low-income backgrounds, and it is hoped will improve opportunities to learn the English language.

The Department for International Trade will host a trade mission to the country next month to help UK schools find partners to establish branch campuses, with the first British school expected to open in September in Marrakesh.

Dr Fox said: “Morocco offers the UK a wealth of opportunities for trade and investment and there is clearly a growing demand for the UK’s world-class education offer.”

“Our commitment to education is clear. Earlier this year the Government launched its International Education Strategy to help UK businesses develop strong partnerships internationally.”

“As global headwinds grow, the UK’s dedicated Department for International Trade is on hand to help British business succeed in growing economies across the world, in ways that never happened before.”

MAIN PHOTO: Image by TheUjulala from Pixabay