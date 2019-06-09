Bardon will bid farewell with match against Ireland

One of Gibraltar’s most reliable midfielders in recent years, Anthony Bardon, will be hanging his boots and turn to coaching after tomorrow’s match against the Republic of Ireland.
With 28 International caps to his name, Bardon is currently Gibraltar’s joint 4th most capped player. His football career saw him play for Lincoln Red Imps where he was part of Riba’s team that beat Celtic.
An integral part of the Gibraltar national squad since entering UEFA Bardon has been one of the key players who have survived through changes in management.
His recent departure from Lincoln Red Imps has seen him building the foundation blocks towards coaching in the US where he originally resides.
His arrival into Gibraltar football has seen him lift league and cup for Lincoln Red Imps, as well and play in Champions League preliminary and first round matches.
Speaking to GibraltarFA.com he said:
“It’s a time where my focus has switched from being a professional footballer. I have recently relocated to the USA, Dallas-Fort Worth to be exact, where I am in the process of setting up my own youth football club. I am also working with FC Dallas (who play in the MLS) doing an internship. They are based in Frisco Texas, where I train every day with their reserve team North Texas SC. I am making the move into coaching and I hope to keep close ties with Gibraltar football and perhaps even open some doors for Gibraltarian youngsters to play in the US.
I know I am only 26 years old and I have been extremely fortunate to play international football for Gibraltar. It has been the biggest honour of my footballing career without a shadow of a doubt.
I want to thank Gibraltar for providing me with five amazing years that I will never forget. Five years that built and developed my footballing mind and allowing me play in some wonderful stadiums around Europe wearing the colours of this amazing country. It has allowed me to play a part in our footballing history, the first competitive win in Armenia, the home win versus Liechtenstein, playing in front of the sold out Victoria Stadium in the Nations League and the European Qualifier against Republic of Ireland in March of this year.
In every one of my international appearances I gave everything I had for the shirt, for my team mates, the staff and for all of the Gibraltar fans.
But now it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, building my coaching career in the US, the country where I spent my teenage years living there from the age of 11 to 19.
It will be an emotional day tomorrow and whatever happens it will be one that I will never forget. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my incredible journey as a player, I could have never dreamed of ending my career as a Gibraltar International with so many caps to my name.”
Bardon has been among one of the key players used by Gibraltar National coach Julio Ribas through his time in Lincoln and then the Gibraltar National team. Expected as one of the players to keep his place in the line-up, tomorrow’s match against the Republic of Ireland will take a Bardon full circle. Since Gibraltar’s defeat at the hands of the Irish in 2014, a match in which he did not feature in, Anthony Bardon has established himself as one of Gibraltar key midfield players. Bardon was to play in the home tie instead the following year which was played in Faro. Gibraltar also coincidentally grouped with Georgia too.
One of Gibraltar’s most reliable midfielders in recent years, Anthony Bardon, will be hanging his boots and turn to coaching after tomorrow’s match against the Republic of Ireland.