Ban plastic bags and stop selling petrol and diesel cars, MPs say

By Josh Thomas, Press Association Political Staff

The Government should ban all plastic bags and stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars after 2030, MPs have said.

The Government has been called on to take “urgent and bold action” to tackle climate change.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Tory former minister Andrew Griffiths said he had recently picked up a 100% compostable bag from a supermarket.

Mr Griffiths (Burton) said: “These bags were perfectly serviceable for the job they were asked to do.

“Given that this technology is now available, isn’t it time that we actually banned the use of single use plastic bags and bags for life to help the environment?”

Environment minister Therese Coffey replied: “The environmental impact of bags, including bags for life, can be reduced through simply reusing them.

“Now, we will be publishing our response on extending the carrier bag charge to all retailers very soon, so we are not currently considering stopping the use of plastic bags altogether.”

Liberal Democrat former minister Jo Swinson called on Environment Secretary Michael Gove to bring forward a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars to help the UK meet emissions targets.

Ms Swinson said: “The Government has set out a new net zero target and putting our country on track to meet that to tackle the climate emergency is going to take urgent and bold action.

“So will the Secretary of State commit to bring forward the date to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030, allow onshore wind to be built again, and re-establish the Department of Climate Change?”

Mr Gove replied: “I would say that bringing forward the target by which we get rid of petrol and diesel cars is always kept under review.

“At the moment, we believe the target is achievable and stretching, but we will of course keep it under review as more progress is made.

“When it comes to renewable energy, we lead the world in offshore wind and we have done a huge amount, in particular, on solar energy as well, 99% of the solar power in this country that is generated has been generated since 2010.”