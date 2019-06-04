Andrea Bocelli to perform during National Week Celebrations

Andrea Bocelli will perform with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as part of Gibraltar’s National Week Celebrations.

This morning the Gibraltar Government announced that Mr Bocelli will performed on September 9.

He is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time with over 90 million worldwide album sales, Bocelli has performed for four US Presidents, two Popes and many Royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

Mr Bocelli has countless music awards to his name over past 25 years in music and even boasts a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2010 for his contribution to live theatre.

The September concert, to be held at the Europa Point Sport Complex, will be Mr Bocelli’s first visit to Gibraltar and will form part of his world tour.

His performance will feature a unique repertoire from Mr Bocelli’s landmark release “Si,” his first ever chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The world-renowned tenor will also treat audiences to his beloved traditional selection of arias, love songs and crossover hits.

“I am delighted that we are able to bring the world’s favourite tenor to Gibraltar for a concert to celebrate 50 years of the Preamble and to

commemorate the suffering of the closed frontier generation,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“He will be accompanied by one of the greatest orchestras in the world and will perform in from of 10,000 people at Europa, between the Pillars of Hercules. This will be an unforgettable night of music which will appeal across the generations.”

UPDATE at 1.20pm

2,000 tickets were sold today online and at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A further batch of 2,000 tickets will be sold tomorrow as from 11am at the John Mackintosh Hall and online.

