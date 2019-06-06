Almost 3000 registered for Games

The Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games is just 1 month away. The number of people registered is almost 3000, made up of Athletes, Officials, Media and Team Management and Support staff.

Kim Chang, Games Director said ‘We thought we would give a snapshot of the final numbers of people registered for the Games. This gives an indication of the size of this event. We are expecting the Gibraltar 2019 Games to be one of the most important events in Gibraltar’s sporting history, there will be some inevitable traffic disruptions for the five road-based events but I urge the public to come down and support the Games. The schedules for all 14 sports are available on the Gibraltar 2019 website www.gibraltar2019.com.’

Full breakdown of people registered for the Games:

Type / Count

Competitor 1625

General Team Official 87

Sport Team Official & Support Staff 309

Technical Official 128

Media 125

Medical Personnel 52

Volunteers (Argus Games Makers) 476

IIGA Executive Committee 22

Gibraltar 2019 Organising Committee 33

Guernsey 2021 Organising Committee 20

VIP 68

TOTAL 2945

Advertisement