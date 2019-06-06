Almost 3000 registered for Games

The Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games is just 1 month away. The number of people registered is almost 3000, made up of Athletes, Officials, Media and Team Management and Support staff.
Kim Chang, Games Director said ‘We thought we would give a snapshot of the final numbers of people registered for the Games. This gives an indication of the size of this event. We are expecting the Gibraltar 2019 Games to be one of the most important events in Gibraltar’s sporting history, there will be some inevitable traffic disruptions for the five road-based events but I urge the public to come down and support the Games. The schedules for all 14 sports are available on the Gibraltar 2019 website www.gibraltar2019.com.’
Full breakdown of people registered for the Games:
Type / Count
Competitor 1625
General Team Official 87
Sport Team Official & Support Staff 309
Technical Official 128
Media 125
Medical Personnel 52
Volunteers (Argus Games Makers) 476
IIGA Executive Committee 22
Gibraltar 2019 Organising Committee 33
Guernsey 2021 Organising Committee 20
VIP 68
TOTAL 2945
