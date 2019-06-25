Action on Poverty meets CM to discuss Social Security reforms

Action on Poverty met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to discuss reforms for the Social Security system in Gibraltar in order to bring it up to date.

The anti-poverty umbrella group’s spokesman, Felix Alvarez, said AOP will be discussing this with the GSD as well.

“These are early days in the discussions, but the fact that dialogue is taking place with Gibraltar’s parliamentary party leaders and their teams regarding the reform of the Social Security system, is a step forward in robust political good will by all sides,” Mr Alvarez said in a statement.

“There is much road ahead, however.”

“AOP is driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards the more vulnerable in our Society and that sense must obtain on all sides.”

Mr Alvarez said AOP is “doing the groundwork” to ensure that the campaign against poverty will grow and that the community is “fully informed” of the issues at hand.

AOP will be meeting with the GSD in the coming days, Mr Alvarez said.

“And we look forward to those talks with GSD leader Keith Azopardi and his shadow ministerial team, as we engage in discussions as part of a continuing plan to raise awareness of our demand for the eradication of poverty for all affected sectors of our community,” he added.

