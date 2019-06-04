‘Ability to adapt a sought-after skill in changing world of work’

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Employers are looking for staff who can balance work with their personal life, a new study suggests.

Research by jobs site CV-Library indicated that other sought-after skills include the ability to adapt.

Only one in six of the 300 employers surveyed said networking is important.

CV-Library chief executive Lee Biggins said: “The world of work is constantly changing, influenced by a range of factors, from technological advances and rapidly evolving jobs, to a change in employee expectations and a rise in remote working.

“Employers have a duty of care for their workers and, with workplace stress and economic upheaval seeing no signs of disappearing, it’s no wonder that companies are prioritising candidates that can excel in these areas.”

