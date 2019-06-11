The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will present ‘A Celebration of Opera’ at the Convent Ballroom on June 20 at 8pm.

The concert is sponsored and organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

Following huge successes over the past seasons with its opera concerts, the Society has decided to repeat the formula which proved so effective where two voices singing popular operatic arias are accompanied by a pianist.

Italian Soprano Grazia Doronzio is graduate of the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and winner of numerous international competitions.

Grazia Doronzio appeared in many of the world’s prestigious opera houses: the Metropolitan Opera, the Hamburgische Staatsoper, the Dutch National Opera, the Grand Théâtre de Genève, the Teatro Regio in Turin, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Canadian Opera Company, the Oper Frankfurt, the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia, the Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the Seattle Opera.

Born in Costa Rica, David Astorga studied music and singing at the National University of Costa Rica (2009–2011) and later at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels (2011–2012).

After that he followed the young artists programs of Flanders Opera in Gent and has been a student of Placido Domingo for three years in his academy at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia. Astorga has collaborated with conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Placido Domingo, Sigiswald Kuijken, Federico Maria Sardelli, Sebastiano Rolli. He has been awarded with the Young Singer Prize (2015, Spiros Argiris International Singing Competition, Italy), the Grand Prix (2015, Maria Callas International Singing Competition, Brazil), first prize of Salice D’Oro (2017) and second prize of Concurso Tenerife (2017).

The two singers, accompanied by pianist Elizabete Šīrante, promise a most elegant spring concert in Gibraltar.

The programme includes arias by G. Donizetti, P. Mascagni, G. Puccini, G. Verdi.

Further information: + 350 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi.

