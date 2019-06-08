50 years: Beyond the border

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the closure of the border on June 8, 1969.

Spanish dictator General Franco had hoped Gibraltar would fall “like a ripe fruit”.

Instead, the closure hardened the resolve of the Gibraltarians to remain British and proved a pivotal point in the modern history of this community.

But the closure was a traumatic event that separated families and friends and resulted in thousands of citizens in La Linea having to emigrate in search of work.

This week, the mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, described the closure as “a human tragedy in every sense of the word”.

In today’s print and e-editions, we carry extensive coverage of the events of 1969, including interviews and reportage from both sides of the frontier, opinion and analysis, a reflective piece by Gibraltarian author Jackie Anderson, poetry, photographs and a historical article by Richard Garcia.

