Maroc Atlas Gibraltar 4×4 Club raised over £1,300 last weekend in aid of Kawasaki Disease.

The Club is raising £2,000 to purchase Astodia Vein Illumination units which is a device the can help identify veins.

Advertisement

Over the weekend the Club invited the public to experience a four wheel drive vehicle at the reclamation site at Catalan Bay.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that involves the skin, mouth and lymph nodes, and most often affects children under five years old.

Symptoms include red eyes, a fever, rashes and swollen hands and feet.

Advertisement