Advertisement

4×4 club raises over £1,300 for Kawasaki Disease

4×4 club raises over £1,300 for Kawasaki Disease

Maroc Atlas Gibraltar 4×4 Club raised over £1,300 last weekend in aid of Kawasaki Disease.

20190601_200433

The Club is raising £2,000 to purchase Astodia Vein Illumination units which is a device the can help identify veins.

20190602_160534

Advertisement

Over the weekend the Club invited the public to experience a four wheel drive vehicle at the reclamation site at Catalan Bay.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that involves the skin, mouth and lymph nodes, and most often affects children under five years old.

20190602_192719

Symptoms include red eyes, a fever, rashes and swollen hands and feet.

Advertisement
mm
Chronicle Staff
CONTRIBUTOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

Today's e-edition
Advertisement
© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle