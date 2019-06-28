Laguna Youth Club Community BBQ

The Gibraltar Youth Service held their annual summer community barbeque evening at Laguna Youth Club last Wednesday.

The evening was supported by over hundred and thirty members of the Glacis and Laguna Community.

The purpose of the evening was to develop cohesion amongst the community and the youth club. This event offered entertainment for the young people and their families, a number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including face painting, some singing from the Joyful Riot choir, an arts and craft corner, a bouncy castle and fun games for the younger members.

“The evening was a huge success and demonstrated true community spirit with both club members and neighbours helping with the event,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Youth Service.

Adding it: “Would like to thank everyone for their role and support in this event.”

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637

