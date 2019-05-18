Young Shakespeare Company inspires and thrills young minds

Over 2,600 local school children recently enjoyed performances of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ by the Young Shakespeare Company.

The Company aims to educate children about Shakespeare in an interactive and creative way.

The performances were held over the past week at the John Mackintosh Hall theatre.

Over the week the Company held two workshops with more than 40 children participating as part of the Gibraltar Cultural Services development and educational programme.

The workshops provided methods on how to understand and analyse Shakespearean texts and techniques on stage fighting, and were held at the Bayside Drama Studio for middle and secondary students.

The Young Shakespeare Company is a UK organisation that has held many past performances on the Rock.

The event was organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services in partnership with the John Mackintosh Educational Trust.

