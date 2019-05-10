Workers who supply airlines at Heathrow to stage strike over rotas

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Workers who transport food, drink and duty free supplies to airlines at Heathrow airport are to stage a five-day strike in a row over new rotas.

Members of the Unite union employed by Alpha LSG will walk out from May 22.

The union said “punishing” new rotas had been imposed on the drivers, who voted by almost nine to one in favour of industrial action.

The company supplies a number of airlines including American Airlines, Air Canada, Etihad, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Unite regional officer Jayesh Mistry said: “Alpha LSG at Heathrow has imposed a punishing new shift pattern on its drivers.

“The new rosters are taking a heavy toll on the workers’ well-being.

“The company are treating workers with contempt by trying to force them to work an extra 12 weekends a year.

“It’s an attack on family life and the drivers are fighting back.

“They are getting shorter rest breaks plus increased workloads are piling pressure on the workforce.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Heathrow has plans in place to provide additional assistance to passengers who may be impacted by this strike between the airlines, their colleagues and contractors.

“We will be working with airlines to ensure adequate contingency plans are in place.”