Wildlife parks first open day raises awareness…and funds

The Alameda Wildlife Park’s first ever Open Day held at Ocean Village recently was hailed a roaring success, with over £1,500 raised for the park.

The event gave children the opportunity to explore the animal learning enclosure that housed rabbits, tortoises, Cockatoo’s and reptiles; including a stunning albino corn snake called ‘Ghost’ and “Sunny” the bearded dragon.

Marshall from Paw Patrol and Spiderman dropped in for a short visit as well.

Ex-Mayor Kaiane Aldorino took to the stage and presented the day’s events. She was joined by Jessica Leaper, the AWCP Manager, who gave a short presentation about the Alameda Wildlife Park and their latest project.

Stylos Dance Studios youngest dancers performed a rendition of the “Aristocats” dressed in white tutu’s with cat’s ears and tails.

In addition, children played on the bouncy castle and hopperz, had their faces painted as their favourite creature, and created special animal masks with the arts and crafts team.

The animal costume competition had some fantastic entries, with prizes awarded that were sponsored by the various restaurants and shops at Ocean Village.

Jessica Leaper, Park Manager at AWCP said: “The event was a fantastic success, enjoyed by all. A huge thank you from the team (and animals) at the AWCP to Ocean Village for helping to organise the event and also to those who came and showed their support.”

“We very much look forward to working together with Emilia again on the ‘Go Wild for Fashion’ event at Dusk in June”

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing and Events Executive for Ocean Village said: “We were so happy to be able to host this fantastic event at Ocean Village, and to allow children to get up close and personal with the beautiful animals from the Wildlife Park, whilst also getting across the message of the importance of wildlife conservation.”

“Our “Go Wild For Fashion” show is being held at Dusk on June 20 this year, showcasing a collection from Marble Arc and introducing Sustainable Fashion to Gibraltar via the Gibraltar Youth Centre. We would like to give a huge thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers, without whom events like these would not be possible.”

Proceeds raised from both events will go towards the Alameda Wildlife Park’s tunnel project: “The Alameda Overground”. For more information go to www.awcp.gi/projects

