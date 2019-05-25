WhatsApp installation scoops top prize for Oliver Canessa

An installation work featuring the constant chime of WhatsApp messages won the top prize at the Spring Visual Arts Competition yesterday evening.

The installation created by Oliver Canessa scooped two prizes – the installation award and the Ministry for Culture award.

But the prizes didn’t end there for Mr Canessa who ‘scored a hat-trick’ with a third win in the sculpture category.

The exhibition held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery included 120 works from 72 artists and the awards were presented by the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes.

Dr Cortes was standing in for the Minister for Culture Steven Linares who was away from Gibraltar visiting the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

“I am very glad he’s not here, because that means I am,” Dr Cortes said.

“I am no connoisseur of art but I love art so it is a great pleasure.”

Dr Cortes thanked all those who entered the competition, the judge, sponsors and Gibraltar Cultural Services for organising the event.

International artist Gabriela Fernández López judged the exhibition that was sponsored by the Alwani Foundation and the Sovereign Art Foundation, with Kishin Alwani and Timothy Babington-Browne representing the foundations.

Ms Fernández López said she chose Mr Canessa’s installation as the overall winner because of the meaning behind his art.

“The installation is about technology and how they affect us, stress us out and the damage they cause to us,” Ms Fernández López said.

Ms Fernández López commended Mr Canessa for his installation piece that causes an “impact”.

Mr Canessa declined an interview and instead wished for the art to speak for itself.

