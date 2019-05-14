University of Gibraltar partners with US college

The University of Gibraltar yesterday signed a partnership agreement with Broward College from Florida, which will allow American students to complete their undergraduate degrees in Gibraltar.

Undergraduate students who are studying a degree in business administration or adult nursing in Broward College will be able to study here starting as early as from September.

The students will gain credits during their time in Gibraltar that will be recognised by their institution and enable them to complete their chosen course.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the University where the agreement was signed by Vice-Chancellor Catherine Bachleda and President of Broward College, Gregory Haile.

Ms Bachleda said: “This partnership will allow international students the opportunity to come to Gibraltar and complete their studies here.”

“But this will also provide the University of Gibraltar further expansion and partnerships with international institutions.”

Mr Haile said: “Broward College is always looking to engage in partnerships where those we engage with ensure the opportunities for some who may not otherwise have it.”

“To spend time around the world and at the same time acquiring an extraordinary education.”

“Without a questions this partnership leads to those two requirements and we could not be more excited.”

There are now plans to start a university student exchange programme where University of Gibraltar students may be able to travel to America with the same terms.

Ms Bachleda and Mr Haile were joined by Minister for the University, Gilbert Licudi, Jorge Brown from the Advanced Leadership Foundation, David Moore, the Executive Director of International Education at a Broward College, and Melissa Butler, President of American College in Spain.

A delegation from Broward College and 80 other institutions are in Marbella this week for a higher education conference and the visit to Gibraltar and the University forms part of their trip.

Mr Licudi said this was a great achievement for the University and for Gibraltar, adding that one of the things that this has shown is that “education is truly global”.

There are many universities and colleges working together and Mr Gilbert said: “Collaborations and partnerships are absolutely crucial and necessary.”

“It is the way that higher education operates and it is of benefit to everybody.”

“It benefits the universities. It benefits the colleges. It benefits the students and it benefits the jurisdictions in which they operate.”

Mr Gilbert thanks Mr Brown for his contribution and said Gibraltar will benefit and the American students will benefit from this partnership.

