Spain’s Socialists seen winning most seats in European election – poll

Spain’s Socialists were seen winning the most seats in European Parliament elections on May 26, followed by the conservative Partido Popular (PP), according to a poll by GAD3 published by ABC newspaper on Monday.

Spain’s Socialists, which won a national election on April 28 without a parliamentary majority, were seen winning 20 seats in the upcoming election, or 30.3% of the vote. That would be six more seats than in the 2014 EU election.

New far-right party Vox was seen winning its first representatives in the European parliament after winning its first seats in the national parliament last month.

With 7.8% of the vote, Vox would get five seats in the EU assembly according to the poll, the first major survey carried out since the national election.

PP would be second, but with its number of seats dropping from 16 to 12, after it lost more than half its seats in the national election. The centre-right Ciudadanos would see its number of lawmakers jump from 2 to 10.

The poll of 830 people surveyed between May 3 and May 6 also showed right-wing and left-wing coalitions would win the same percentage of votes in municipal elections also due May 26. The poll did not spell out which municipalities they could win. (Reuters)