Sebastian Desoisa claims top spot in USKids Golf European Championships in Edinburgh

Young Gibraltarian golfer Sebastian Desoisa was yesterday to claim the top prize in the age 12 category of the USKids Golf European Championships held in Edinburgh.

The young golfer, who has been succeeding in the Andalusian golf circuit these past years, displayed again his talents as he went on to beat young golfers from across Europe coming top of his category and beating golfers from Ireland, Belgium, England, Slovenia and even as far afield as the US.

Ending with a minus 3 score he was to come above his closest rival on the day Sean Keeling from Ireland with a minus 2 and Hugo Duquaine who finished with a minus 1.

Sebastians exploits in the junior categories of gold has already earned him recognition both locally and regionally having in recent years topped the GBC Sports Awards for juniors and seeing him return with numerous regional titles whilst playing in the junior levels in the Andalusian tours.

