Rose Tilbury scores top points at Spring Flower Show

The Spring Flower Show saw winners of all ages receive prizes for their flowers and plants.

Rose Tilbury was the overall winner of the event with the most points in the competition.

Mrs Tilbury was awarded the Saccone and Speed cup for her efforts.

Runner up with the second highest points was Annabelle Mor Codali who received the Mrs Howard Davis cup.

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne presented the awards at the event held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

This year’s Spring Flower Show saw close to 200 entries take part in the competition.

The competition was judged by Ana Maria Codali, Ricky Taylor and Andrea Donohoe.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

