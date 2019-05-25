Advertisement

Rose Tilbury scores top points at Spring Flower Show

The Spring Flower Show saw winners of all ages receive prizes for their flowers and plants.

Rose Tilbury was the overall winner of the event with the most points in the competition.

Mrs Tilbury was awarded the Saccone and Speed cup for her efforts.

Runner up with the second highest points was Annabelle Mor Codali who received the Mrs Howard Davis cup.

Annabelle Mor Codali received the BIWIN Cup for most points in the Floral Arrangements

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne presented the awards at the event held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Serina Manasco received 1st Prize for her miniature gardenLtoR Maurice Gache (Chair), Annabelle Mor Codali (Secretary), Ricky Taylor (Projects Manager), Andrea Donohue (Education Officer) and Trevor Yelverton (Treasurer)Loreto Convent School 1st Prize for Grow Your Own Campaign.Bishop Fitzgerald School received runner up for Grow Your Own CampaignAll the ladies and their trophies for a last picture

This year’s Spring Flower Show saw close to 200 entries take part in the competition.

Suzanne Gache received 1st Prize for her centre piece

The competition was judged by Ana Maria Codali, Ricky Taylor and Andrea Donohoe.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

