‘Rocking Yellow’ raises awareness for mental health

Clubhouse Gibraltar held its annual Rocking Yellow concert at Casemates Square last Saturday in a bid to raise awareness for mental health.

The event was launched by the Minister for Health, Neil Costa, and Clubhouse CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero.

Local bands provided an entertaining rock concert for a good cause, and volunteers hosted family friendly activities.

This week marks mental health week in Gibraltar and the UK, and as part of the awareness week Clubhouse has organised two more events.

Today Clubhouse is hosting its Annual General Meeting at John Mackintosh Hall from 9am to 2pm. The event is open to the general public and an awareness stall will also be open for anyone wishing to seek advice.

Clubhouse is also encouraging the public on wear yellow this Friday to show their support for mental health awareness. People can share their support by posting a photo on Facebook.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

Chronicle Staff
