RGP officers at Interpol conference

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police attended Interpol’s 47th European Regional Conference in Katowice in Poland.

Inspector Sean Perera, from the RGP, who is the Head of Inbterpol’s Sub Bureau on the Rock, and local Interpol contact officer, Karl Walsh, of the GDP are at the event.

This conference is one of Interpol’s most important regional annual events, a statement from the RGP said, adding that it provides a unique opportunity to examine strategic priorities and intensify law enforcement efforts against international organised crime in Europe.

Other items under discussion included the improvement of regional police cooperation in Europe to effectively combat emerging forms of crime and terrorism.

Possible challenges in the use of Interpol data in Europe with regards to new EU regulations on interoperability of Police Databases were also debated.

