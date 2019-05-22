RGP cooperates with Spanish law enforcement targeting drug traffickers

The Royal Gibraltar Police is cooperating with its Spanish counterparts in a major anti-drug trafficking operation being conducted in various provinces in southern Spain.

Confirming reports in the Spanish press, the RGP said a number of its officers had been present in searches conducted by Guardia Civil officers since early this morning in a number of localities within the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar region.

The growing mutual co-operation serves to highlight that organised criminality will be pursued cross border, the RGP said in a statement.

UPDATES FOLLOW

