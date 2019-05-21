RG continues to support peace-keeping troops

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) continues to support the United Nations deployment of peace keeping troops from South America.

Captain Kenny Alvarez, Second in Command of B Coy RG has recently returned from his third deployment to the Republic of Chile where he has been an instructor at El Centro de Operaciones de Paz Chile (CECOPAC).

During his deployment Capt Alvarez was hosted in Santiago for three weeks.

During this period he provided instruction on basic media handling and principles of military law to a cadre of Military Observers who were due to deploy to a number of on-going operations.

He also instructed on the pre-deployment package to a cohort of Chilean Army, Carabineros (paramilitary police), Policia De Investigaciones and a number of prison officers who were deploying to Cyprus and Bosnia.

Capt Alvarez, a member of the RG Reserves and employed by HM Customs, was able to use his language skills to good effect, having to teach English voice procedure to a Spanish speaking audience.

As a former bomb disposal operator he was also able to lean into the mines awareness aspect of the pre-deployment package to great effect.

Now back in Gibraltar, Capt Alvarez is already preparing for his fourth deployment to Santiago in June.

Reserves provide key support to military operations around the world, Capt Alvarez was able to draw on his previous time as a Regular but also his experience in law enforcement and the link between the military and civil law enforcement.

