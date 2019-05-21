Advertisement

Proud moment as Gibraltar’s soldiers past and present exercise the Freedom of the City

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment marked its 80th anniversary with a parade down Main Street on Saturday.

RG 80th Ann Parade180519 (Photo John Bugeja) down from JMHall to Casemates celebrating their anniversary and Freedom of the City

The Mayor John Gonçalves took the salute as serving soldiers and veterans exercised the regiment’s right to the Freedom of the City and marched from John Mackintosh Hall to Casemates.

The salute took place at the Piazza, in front of Parliament Building.

The event last Saturday formed part of the regiment’s 80th anniversary celebrations, which have so far also included the ‘Unconquered’ concerts last month at St Michael’s Cave.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

