Police issue witness appeal after Casemates burglary

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched a witness appeal following the theft of a substantial amount of money from a local shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are looking to speak to a man who was in Scala Ltd shortly before the burglary took place.

In a statement to the press, the RGP said: “We believe that his assistance will be invaluable to the investigation and urge him to contact us at New Mole House police station.”

The RGP is also hoping to speak to members of the public who may have been in Casemates Square between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday afternoon and may have seen this man or knows his identity.

Contact the police on (+350) 20072500 or email cid@royalgibraltarpolice.gi with any information.

