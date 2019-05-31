Paris wants ‘Princess Diana Square’ at site of her death

Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Diana, Princess of Wales at the site of the car crash that killed the British royal.

The site is adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred on August 31 1997.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas.

A city hall official said the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana.

The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her and that the city wants to honour Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.