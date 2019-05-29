‘Parents for Future” climate strike organised by ESG and TNP

The ESG and The Nautilus Project announced in a joint statement that they are coordinating a Climate Change Strike on the September 20, in support of the global protest “Parents For Future”.

Since the declaration of a Global ‘Parents for Future” Climate strike was made the ESG and TNP have met up to discuss the coordination of a supporting action in Gibraltar.

The strike will add Gibraltar’s participation to the worldwide initiative, which currently has 34 groups from 16 countries across four continents.

Organisers are presently talking to other NGOs and groups to galvanise support for the September 20 strike.

Details for the march will be published shortly.

“This action is additional to the important marches held so far by students under the “#GIBSCHOOLSTRIKE4CLIMATE” banner,” said the joint statement.

“A petition will soon be launched which will be presented to Government at the end of the march detailing issues which need to be urgently tackled, if the Climate Emergency Pledge is to be honoured,” the statement added.

The petition will be run online as well as via a number of signature gathering days over the summer. Both NGOs are calling for volunteers to help with this.

“The ESG and The Nautilus Project believe it is time for everyone to participate in the biggest challenge facing humanity today and calls for public support,” said the statement.

“Both NGOs will support all other peaceful protests held locally calling for action on climate change,” it added.

