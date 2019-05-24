No change to Gibraltar’s threat level

Gibraltar’s threat level remains unchanged at ‘substantial’ as the Gibraltar Contingency Council met yesterday to reflect on recent terrorist activities and intentions in Europe and more widely.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Gilbert Licudi.

In a statement the Government said Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to implement the necessary measures to keep the community safe by modifying their operational posture in light of high-profile public events such as July’s 2019 NatWest International Island Games and the ongoing uncertainties surrounding a potential ‘no-deal’ exit from the European Union.

“The GCC also reviewed all local current security and civil contingencies matters and assessed that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining a strong possibility; but, there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar,” the statement read.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar.

The GCC asks the public to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcement concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

