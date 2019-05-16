The Nautilus Project at science fair

Further to last year’s participation, The Nautilus Project has accepted the invitation for them to partake in this year’s science fair.

TNP representatives have set up their Gibraltar stand early this morning and will be at the Science Fair for the next two days.

Stalls from all over Andalucía are present in this two day ‘Diverciencias’ event which will see thousands of pupils attend the Plaza Alta in Algeciras.

“TNP is thrilled to be able to participate in this fantastic major science celebration,” said a statement from the Project.

“Raising marine issues and learning about our sea life and how to best to protect it for future generations, transcends all borders,” the statement added.

