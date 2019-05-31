Tomorrow night Miss Gibraltar 2019 will be chosen from eight contestants at the Special Olympics Sports Hall.

The winner of the pageant will go on to represent Gibraltar at Miss World 2019.

This year’s Miss Gibraltar pageant has seen a shakeup with new producers at the helm and the swimwear routine axed from the show.

Eight contestants will be vying for the crown tomorrow night at a new venue, the Special Olympics Sports Hall at St Christopher’s Alley.

The show will be produced and staged by Yalta Pons and Darion Figueredo from YDS, and in a return to the norm the pageant will be broadcast live on GBC at 9pm tomorrow.

Last year the television station produced a documentary that was broadcast after the pageant due to the lack of contestants.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

