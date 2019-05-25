Med Steps 5 Challenge raises £18,000 and counting for charity

The Med Steps 5 Challenge event held last Saturday followed by a Family Fun Day Event on Sunday 19th May.

Two Med Steps fundraising events were held last weekend in aid of the Cancer Relief Centre.

The first event was the Med Steps 5 Challenge, where a person must climb the med steps five times alone or participate in a group as a relay.

Over 500 people took part in the challenge over the weekend.

Competition winner for Best Individual Male was Mark Tewkesbury, Best Individual Female was awarded to Petra Arvela, and Best Team were the Royal Navy Divers.

The event sponsored by Argus Insurance and Image Graphics, was followed by a Family Fun Day on Sunday.

The money fundraised is currently at £18,000, but organisers continue to receive donations.

The total raised will be confirmed over the next few weeks.

