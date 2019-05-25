Man dies after car plunges off cliff near Sandy Bay

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident in which a young man lost his life after his car plunged off a cliff into the sea near Sandy Bay.

Police, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews brought the man to shore but despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was believed to have been alone in the car at the time of the accident late Friday night.

Police have not released details of his identity but a spokesman said he was a local man in his mid 20s.

This morning the car could been seen partly submerged near the shore below the cliffs at the southern end of Sand Bay.

Police sealed off Sir Herbert Miles Road from Both Worlds to Dudley Ward Tunnel for several hours while the car was recovered.

The road is now reopened and the investigation continues.

