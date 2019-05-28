Local artist selected from thousands to exhibit in Cannes

Maribel Matthews was recently selected to exhibit her art at this year’s Cannes Biennale which takes place during the Cannes Film Festival.

Ms Matthews was invited by curator Heinz Playner to submit her works and was later selected from thousands of artists to take part in the Biennale.

Artists from countries across the world such as Thailand, Japan, Norway, Israel, Germany and Mexico participated in the event.

“Six of my works were on show,” Ms Matthews told the Chronicle.

“It was one of the most exciting events I have ever taken part in.”

The Biennale was held in the Cannes Palace Hotel just behind the famous La Croissette beach front boulevard.

The ceremony opened with the curator welcoming the artists, then each artist had to give a talk about their work .

“Of course I talked about my concern about climate change and how this has impacted on my work,” Ms Matthews said.

“My inspiration came from the young 15 year old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg who took on the Swedish politicians by refusing to go to school until something immediate was done about climate change.

She was full of courage and inspired young people all over the world who have since carried these strikes for school, including in Gibraltar.”

“As an artist I can reflect this in my paintings so that is what I’ve done to create more awareness.

My paintings in an abstract way reflect the way seasons are changing and how there are now more natural disasters than ever before in the history of our planet.”

Ms Matthews added that there was a catalogue produced especially for the Biennale which features some of her works.

