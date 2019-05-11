Local artist creates Jedi masterpiece in science fiction exhibition

Aaron Seruya is back for his second exhibition featuring the famous faces of science fiction. The exhibition called World of Science Fiction includes 15 of Mr Seruya’s latest paintings and will launch this evening at the Fine Arts Gallery.

For Aaron Seruya the realm of science fiction is the inspiration for this art.

He has captured many of the well-known faces from Star Wars, Star Trek, and the world of superheroes.

His pièce de résistance is a painting of the Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker in the films.

The large painting features four iterations of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker through the ages holding his trusty light sabre. The painting took Mr Seruya a couple months to complete.

Mr Hamill visited Gibraltar last year when he opened the Skywalk flanked by Storm Troopers up the Rock.

Similarly Mr Seruya’s launch of his exhibition this evening will feature a Storm Trooper in person.

Mr Seruya hopes his artworks will invoke nostalgia in those who visit the exhibition.

Each piece is carefully sketched and painted by Mr Seruya taking a week to complete.

The dedication to his craft is such that Mr Seruya wakes up at 5am to get a couple hours of painting done before going to work as a lawyer. He estimates the latest works in this exhibition took him around six months to complete.

“I know it is not the norm to do this sort of exhibition in Gibraltar,” Mr Seruya told the Chronicle.

“I am very passionate about the sci-fi genre and a lot of people enjoy the movies. It think it gives people a little break from the political aspect of art.”

“I think that it’s great to bring this sort of art to Gibraltar for everybody to enjoy.”

Mr Seruya’s is captivated by sci-fi as it “sparks the imagination”.

He added that these artworks invoke a sense of “nostalgia” and each character has its own “charm”.

People visiting the exhibition will remember their favourite characters or films when viewing his works.

“On an artistic level this genre allows me to do things that are outside the norm,” Mr Seruya said.

“For example painting the Hulk, he doesn’t exist and you’re painting a green character. Artistically speaking having to come up with a green flesh tone and make it realistic is a way of painting outside of the norm without having to go into the abstract world.”

“Characters like Chewbacca, a wookie, he’s very furry so it’s a different sort of portraiture.”

“Each one has its own challenge and the challenge is what inspires me.”

Mr Seruya decided to focus on Star Wars for this exhibition because when it debuted in 1977 it boosted the genre as a whole.

“The fact that Mark Hamill paid us a visit in Gibraltar and opened our very own Skywalk I thought there needed to be a Star Wars theme. He features in the heart of this exhibition.”

As part of the exhibition there will be a raffle with the winner receiving a Giclee print of the Mark Hamill painting and the proceeds of the raffle will be donated to GHITA – the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association.

The winning ticket will be drawn by Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia on May 17.

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 17.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

