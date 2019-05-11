Lincoln Red Imps will be heading to Champions League football

ie championsLincoln Red Imps claimed their 24th league title with a 2-0 win against Europa FC. In a tight match which at first had no clear candidates for the points it was Lincoln Red Imps captain Roy Chipolina’s who opened the score to put Lincoln 1-0 ahead.
Europa, lacking in firepower with Tjay De Barr well marked by Roy Chipolina throughout most of the match found it hard to come back.
A defensive mistake in which keeper and defender collided as they went for the same ball left former Europa player Kike free on goal. The second goal left Europa grasping for a chance but unable to produce many opportunities.
A full west stand watched what was the biggest domestic match of the season as Lincoln went on to claim the title, lifting the trophy after the match in front of the biggest crowd seen this season.
Lincoln with one match left will now look forward to playing Champions League football heading this June to the preliminary round mini tournament as Gibraltar’s champions.
Europa can still claim a trophy with their presence in the Gibtelecom Rock Cup although they will be without Tjay De Barr who picked up his tenth yellow card of the season. He is unlikely to play in the cup final if it’s confirmed as his tenth of the season. Europa FC will still play in the Europa League after they already secured second place in the league.
