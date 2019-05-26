La Linea’s Juan Franco sweeps to resounding victory in municipal election

Juan Franco’s La Linea 100×100 has surged to a resounding victory in municipal elections, securing 68% of the vote and nearly wiping out all other parties from representation on the council.

With 87% of the votes counted, Mr Franco’s party had won 21 seats in the 25-seat council, with PSOE winning three seats and the PP one.

Despite concerns that Vox could win significant backing in La Linea, the far right party won just 3% of the vote, or 632 votes.

In Algeciras, the Partido Popular led by Jose Ignacio Landaluce topped the poll with 41% of the vote.

That would give the PP 13 seats in a 27-seat council, one short of the 14 seats he needed to govern without the need for a coalition.

The result means Mr Landaluce will have to reach agreement with one of the other parties, most likely Ciudadanos which secured two seats.

The PP was followed by the PSOE, which increased its presence in the council by two seats to a total of eight.

The far right party Vox secured its first two seats in the council, with Adelante also winning two councillors.

In San Roque, the Socialist mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz-Boix retained the 11-seat share needed to govern alone, followed by the PP with four seats.

The remaining seats were split among four other parties, including San Roque 100×100 and Adelante with two each, and Ciudadanos and PIVG with one each.

