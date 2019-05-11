James Foot launches newest Gibraltar exhibition

James Foot has been exhibiting his works inspired by the Rock for three decades and is back once again to show his newest works. The artist who resides in Greece returns to Gibraltar regularly with his watercolours in tow. Scenes of Upper Town, the Moorish Castle and the Supreme Court can be spotted at this exhibition held at the John Mackintosh Hall.
James Foot has returned to the Rock with his watercolours featuring Gibraltar’s cultural landscapes as well as some sights of Spain and Greece.
The artist is well-known in Gibraltar, having painted scenes of the Rock for some 30 years and is regularly exhibiting his work locally.
Mr Foot is exhibiting 46 pieces – the largest collection of his to date – at the John Mackintosh Hall lower exhibition room.
Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne congratulated Mr Foot on his latest exhibition and formally launched the event.
“I think it is very important that we have artists like James Foot who makes a record of our cultural heritage; our buildings, our facades, our shutters and our arches,” Mr Byrne said.
“The artist reflects on, not only his knowledge about the Rock of Gibraltar, but also his affection for it.”
Mr Byrne added that he hopes Mr Foot will continue his practice of exhibiting his work locally.
“I always like painting Gibraltar, it is fascinating,” Mr Foot said.
His favourite painting in this exhibition is one of the wisteria in his back garden in Greece.
“A grew it from seeds that I got in Hampton Court Palace and now it is in Greece. It’s not my favourite because it is the best painting it’s just that I am intimately connected with the subject.”
Pics by Johnny Bugeja