International DJ ‘Goldierocks’ to present Gibraltar Calling on television

International DJ and broadcaster Goldierocks will be presenting this year’s television coverage of Gibraltar Calling 2019.

Goldirocks will also broadcast her radio show ‘The Selector’ live from Gibraltar to her five million listeners.

Her show is backed by the British Council and she will perform a live after party DJ set for Club MTV on the Saturday, September 7.

Goldirocks – real name Sam Hall – has performed for the likes of Kate Moss, The Rolling Stones, Richard Branson, Larry Page, Giorgio Armani, Gordon Ramsay, Madonna and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This year she has performed at Glastonbury, Bestival, Secret Garden Party, Latitude, Ibiza Rocks, Newquay Boardmasters, Creamfields, Meo Sudoeste, Burning Man and Lake of Stars.

Her show ‘The Selector’ is broadcast in over 44 countries on FM, which includes over five million listeners a week and is transmitted in countries including China, Mexico, South Africa, Cuba, India, Spain, Malaysia, Russia and more.

Goldierocks also presents the specialist spin-off dance show ‘Selector After Dark’ also broadcast worldwide.

In 2016 Goldierocks became the ‘face of dance music’ for Capital Radio FM and presented ‘The Capital Weekender’ with the Ministry of Sound every Friday and Saturday night.

The show was broadcast nationwide across UK on FM to eight million listeners.

